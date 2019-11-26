The best part of being on The Voice has got to be the easy access to some of music's biggest superstars.

Contestants on the NBC singing competition can get advice from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, all of whom have years of experience in the industry to pull from. E! News asked the top 11 finalists to share some of the advice they've gotten, and it's easy to get a little jealous of who they're getting to hang out with.

Team Gwen's Rose Short, Joana Martinez, and Myracle Holloway say their coach is "like a sister, like an auntie," who will tell you if there's something that needs to be fixed. She's also especially ready to give fashion advice, and advises her team to be true to themselves and own who they are.