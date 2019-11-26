Scarlett Johansson continues to make headlines for her candid commentary.

The actress, who next appears onscreen in Marriage Story, has recently received backlash for her controversial statements on topics ranging from Woody Allen to political correctness and casting. In a new cover story interview for Vanity Fair, published Tuesday, Johansson addressed the criticism she's received over her eyebrow-raising comments, stating that she doesn't want to "edit" herself when it comes to sharing her feelings.

"I'm not a politician, and I can't lie about the way I feel about things," Johansson told the outlet. "I don't have that. It's just not a part of my personality. I don't want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can't live that way. It's just not me."

"And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it's going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way," the 35-year-old star added. "And that's kind of par for the course, I guess."