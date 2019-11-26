After explaining the nature of the article and it's intentions, Wendy made herself extra clear when it comes to the topic of her sexuality. "First of all, I'm not down with that, with all due respect to the lesbians," she explained. "Second of all, Robyn is really married, she's got kids and I'm not a home wrecker."

As for why she's never been interested in the ladies, the host shared the reason she doesn't think she would be able to handle it. "It's so complicated being a woman," she shared. "I just couldn't imagine two of us in a relationship."

In case anyone's wondering, Wendy's doing just fine!