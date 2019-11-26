Selena Gomez Reflects On Her "Really, Really Powerful" Year

Puma
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., 26 Nov. 2019
Back and better than ever!
Selena Gomez is having a career making year, with no plans of stopping anytime soon. The singer, actress and fashionista is gearing up for an insane 2020. Coming off the success of her latest two singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," and an amazing performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, Selena is in full swing and her latest album will debut on Jan. 10.
Her future may look bright, but her present is also pretty amazing. Selena sat down with InStyle magazine to talk a little about the last year of her life and why 2019 was her best year yet.
"I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year," she shared with the magazine. "This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything. I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best."
Just because she's had an epic year doesn't mean she can't try and top it! "I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done," she shared. "And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn't come back to bite me in the ass."
If you're looking for a good place to jam out to Selena's new hits, she's got a suggestion for you. "Always the car," she revealed about the perfect place to play her new album. "Sometimes me and my friends will just say, 'Hey, do you want to go for a drive?' And we'll just take a drive somewhere, maybe to the beach, and listen to music together. Like, evening time. It's just really pretty, and you're with your friends, you get to go somewhere nice, and you can listen to music really well."
It's been a wild couple of years for the singer, but look at her now!
