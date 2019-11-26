Holy forking shirtballs! Jameela Jamil nearly died while filming the first season of The Good Place.

During an appearance on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jamil shared the unbelievable story of the time she, by co-star Ted Danson's suggestion, tried to work out to keep her energy up on set, and, well, it didn't work out.

The star told host Jimmy Kimmel that Danson, being such a TV veteran, was a guiding light. "He taught me how to act, but mostly he was just very good at teaching me how to stay alive," she shared. "He told me early on, because I kept on getting a fever just from filming—which shows just how pathetic I was. A doctor once told me I'm clinically weak, which isn't a condition, it's just sad. But Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me. And he's 40 years older than me!"

Inspired by his energy, the actress decided to take a page out of his book, but she almost ended up in the Good Place herself! As she revealed, "I started trying to jog because of him. And the first time I tried, I almost died!"