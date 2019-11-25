Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson finally said "I do" to Christian Huff.

After becoming engaged earlier this year in June, the two have officially tied the knot in front of their loved ones on Nov. 25, in Roberton's parents' home in West Monroe, Louisiana, as reported by local USA Today affiliate.

Attendees began sharing sweet moments from the newly wedded couples' special day on Monday evening, sharing Robertson and Huff walking down the aisle and other pictures and videos from the ceremony.

When the two got engaged, Sadie excitedly shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

In late October, Sadie celebrated her bridal shower surrounded by her loved ones. "Bridal shower and I'm the bride WHAT! waking up and putting on white today was something special. I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully," Robertson wrote on Instagram.

For her wedding, Robertson looked completely breathtaking wearing a wedding dress from Kleinfeld Bridal. Of saying 'Yes' to the dress, Robertson shared exclusively with E! News that: "It was the magical wedding dress experience. I didn't even plan to do that, we were just in New York and my future mother-in-law was like 'you should stop at Kleinfeld's' and then I actually found my dress. It's timeless."