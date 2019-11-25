by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., 25 Nov. 2019 5:00 PM
Family and friends are still in mourning.
Harry Morton died at the age of 38 earlier this week. E! News confirms that Harry's autopsy was completed today and that his cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation.
The late businessman was found unresponsive in the house by his younger brother Matthew Morton, People magazine reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News Harry's death.
"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Pink Taco said in a statement to the magazine.
In addition to his restaurants, Harry also owned the Viper Room, the Hollywood nightclub where Joaquin Phoenix's brother River Phoenix died of an overdose in 1993.
John Shearer/WireImage
Harry was linked to many high-profile Hollywood celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan who he briefly dated in 2006. The actress posted a touching tribute to her former beau on Instagram after the news of his passing broke.
"Best friends. Best life," she captioned a picture of the pair together. Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan also shared touching words on her private Instagram account. "RIP Harry God has an angel...We will miss you.....Prayers to your family," she wrote.
Our thoughts are with Harry's loved ones during this difficult time.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?