19 Lauren Conrad Items to Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza | Tue., 26 Nov. 2019 3:30 AM

LC Lauren Conrad, Kohls

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

All we want for Christmas is everything from Lauren Conrad's holiday collection!

This year marks the 10th anniversary of LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl's and the celebratory line is making all of our Pinterest dreams come true.

From the chic holiday bath mats—with matching hand towels—to the comfiest winter sweaters, you can check everything off your list at once. And if you're looking to get an early start on gift shopping, these mugs are perfect for friends and only $10!

So get your wallet ready to turn your life into a winter wonderland and take a look at our favorite 19 items from the collection below.

Extra Soft Pajama Set

Wake up on Christmas morning in this adorable set of PJs! There are 12 designs to choose from and we know it'll be hard to pick just one.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$30 Kohl's
Faux Fur Bootie Slippers

As those cold winter days make their way in, grab these faux fur bootie slippers for a cute, comfy look around the house.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$34
$17 Kohl's
Falala LED Stocking Holders

Everyone needs a place to hang their stockings and this LED stocking holder will be the highlight of your Christmas décor!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$70
$28 Kohl's
Embellished Raglan Tunic Sweater

Though your party may call for an ugly Christmas sweater, there's no harm in having a cute one on deck! This comfy, charming sweater comes with eight different graphic designs perfect for the holiday.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$25 Kohl's
Happy Holidays Pom-Pon Christmas Throw Pillow

There's no better time to spread happiness than the holiday season, and this pillow will cheer your space up in no time.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$40
$16 Kohl's
Snowman Mug with Spoon

Mugs always make the best holiday gift, and this adorable Snowman Mug with Spoon will be the new holiday favorite.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$20
$10 Kohl's
Satin Slip Midi Skirt

If you've been on the lookout for your holiday outfit, look no more! This pastel pink silk skirt will pair perfectly with any winter-toned sweater for a classy, comfy look anywhere you go!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$25 Kohl's
Fa La La Bath Rug

Give your bathroom a chic, festive update with this adorable bath rug! It even comes with a matching hand towel for the full holiday effect.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$40
$20 Kohl's
Funnel Neck Sweater

You can never have enough sweaters to wear during winter and this funnel neck sweater will become your new favorite.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$25 Kohl's
Merry & Bright Hand Towel

Make your bathroom merry and bright with this festive hand towel! It's a perfect excuse to redecorate for the holidays.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$15
$6 Kohl's
Teddy Sherpa Crewneck Sweater

The best part about winter is busting out those cozy sweaters for a cute, comfy outfit. This Teddy Sherpa Crewneck comes in four different colors and will be your go-to for the season.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$25 Kohl's
Cat Earmuff And Fuzzy Glove Set

Keep your winter days warm with this matching glove and earmuff set in either blush or ivory to match most of your winter closet!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$44
$22 Kohl's
4-pc. Fa La La Appetizer Plate Set

If you'll be hosting the festivities this year, this set of appetizer plates will take your set-up to a whole new instagramable level.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$40
$20 Kohl's
Multistrand Cube & Stick Pendant Necklace

You can never go wrong with gifting a necklace for the holidays, and this dainty layered necklace will top off any outfit perfectly!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$24
$16 Kohl's
Mixed Yard Stripe Beanie

Beanies are the perfect way to top off any winter outfit and keep warm! These mixed yarn beanies are multi-colored, comfy and adorable!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$28
$11 Kohl's
High Rise Ankle Skinny Velvet Pants

These skinny velvet pants will be a stand-out this holiday season! Match them with a nice top or comfy sweater for the ultimate holiday look.

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$50
$25 Kohl's
Color Block Square Blanket Scarf

These scarves aren't only great to top off a simple outfit, but they'll make sure to keep you warm and cozy!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$32
$10 Kohl's
Holiday Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Give your kitchen that extra touch of holiday cheer with this Christmas tree car salt and pepper duo!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$20
$10 Kohl's
Mommy & Me Cozy Socks

Gift this adorable set of socks to your little one and match on Christmas morning!

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad E-Commerce
$18
$13 Kohl's

Tis the season for shopping! Take a look at our celebrity gift guides just in time for Black Friday.

