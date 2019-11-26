Best Black Friday Deals on Wellness & Fitness Goods 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically, wellness and fitness goods. With hundreds of new fitness gadgets coming out in 2019 alone, it's hard to choose which one to gift to Mom, Dad and hey, well, yourself too (who are we kidding?)

Do you get the latest and greatest Apple Watch? Maybe a Fitbit is more in order? Don't even get us started on the newest sweatshirt and pants combos or on-trend workout clothes! In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible, we've handpicked some of the best Black Friday fitness and wellness deals from smart devices to fitness gear to make your holiday shopping a little easier and to get ahead of the big day. Our favorite? This Theragun therapy device, of course.

Here are 11 of our favorites below.