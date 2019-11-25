American Music Awards 2019 Green Trend: Get The Look

One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 American Music Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From bright and bold gowns to textured and unexpected patterned suits, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping green statement pieces. 

When we weren't obsessing over the modern-cut blazers on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of ruched detailed and sequin frocks in the signature hue on a multitude of A-listers. From asymmetrical minis to plunging necklines, we can't get enough.

Wondering if you can channel your inner whimsy and make them green with envy? Duh! From wrap dresses, to V-neck gowns, to playful faux fur coats, we've handpicked green statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.

Here are 13 of our favorites below.

superdown Maddison Cut Out Dress

Cut shapes in this cut-out mini dress in kiwi green.

$70 Revolve
Tall Self Belt Neon Blazer Dress

Channel your inner boss babe in this neon green blazer trench with statement belt. 

$75
$27 boohoo
Sage Green Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress

Romance meets whimsy with this off-the-shoulder ruched bodycon dress.

$45
$28 Pretty Little thing
Apparis Sophie Faux Fur Coat

Cozy up in this wow-factor faux fur coat in statement green. 

$325 Revolve
Bardot Sharnie Slip Dress

Drape yourself in this chic green slip dress this holiday season.

$89 Revolve
Green Jacquard Bardot Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress

Give your weekend wardrobe a bold update with this dress featuring a green jacquard material with a bardot neckline and puff sleeves.

$45
$20 Pretty Little Thing
Plus Sequin Peplum Wrap Midi Dress

Turn heads in this smart V-neck bodycon dress in emerald sequins.

$94
$38 boohoo
Neon Bright Faux Fur Jacket

Breathe life into your new season with this loud faux fur jacket!

$94
$38 boohoo
Green Wrap Detail Blazer Dress

This dreamy blazer dress is perfect for any special occasion this season.

$62
$34 Pretty Little Thing
Emerald Green Sequin Twist Front Strappy Midi Dress

Add some glitz to your weekend wardrobe with this midi dress featuring an emerald green sequin fabric with a twist front and thin adjustable shoulder straps.

$62
$39 Pretty Little Thing
LPA Rara Top

Stun the crowds with this crinkle off-the-shoulder blouse in this dreamy hue.

$138
$83 Revolve
Lovers + Friends Noah Wrap Dress

You'll be sleek and slinky in this fun and flirty frock.

$198 Revolve
Woven Double Breasted Pocket Blazer

Channel your inner executive with this bright and bold double breasted blazer.

$74
$29 boohoo

