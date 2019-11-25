American Music Awards 2019 Green Trend: Get The Look

Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Mon., 25 Nov. 2019 12:03 PM
One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 American Music Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From bright and bold gowns to textured and unexpected patterned suits, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping green statement pieces.
When we weren't obsessing over the modern-cut blazers on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of ruched detailed and sequin frocks in the signature hue on a multitude of A-listers. From asymmetrical minis to plunging necklines, we can't get enough.
Wondering if you can channel your inner whimsy and make them green with envy? Duh! From wrap dresses, to V-neck gowns, to playful faux fur coats, we've handpicked green statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.
Here are 13 of our favorites below.
Cut shapes in this cut-out mini dress in kiwi green.
Channel your inner boss babe in this neon green blazer trench with statement belt.
Romance meets whimsy with this off-the-shoulder ruched bodycon dress.
Cozy up in this wow-factor faux fur coat in statement green.
Drape yourself in this chic green slip dress this holiday season.
Give your weekend wardrobe a bold update with this dress featuring a green jacquard material with a bardot neckline and puff sleeves.
Turn heads in this smart V-neck bodycon dress in emerald sequins.
Breathe life into your new season with this loud faux fur jacket!
This dreamy blazer dress is perfect for any special occasion this season.
Add some glitz to your weekend wardrobe with this midi dress featuring an emerald green sequin fabric with a twist front and thin adjustable shoulder straps.
Stun the crowds with this crinkle off-the-shoulder blouse in this dreamy hue.
You'll be sleek and slinky in this fun and flirty frock.
Channel your inner executive with this bright and bold double breasted blazer.
