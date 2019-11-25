by emily belfiore | Mon., 25 Nov. 2019 11:51 AM
Girl power!
Hailey Bieber showed Selena Gomez some love following her 2019 American Music Awards performance. Before heading to the red carpet, Selena and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo took some pics of her metallic glam. He shared a sultry snap to his Instagram, which caught the attention of Mrs. Bieber.
The 23-year-old "liked" Hung's post, further proving that there's nothing but love between her and hubby Justin Bieber's famous ex.
This isn't the first time that Hailey has shown the "Look At Her Now" singer support on social media. Following the release of her emotional song "Lose You To Love Me," the model also "liked" a photo of Selena celebrating the new song with her friends.
Sunday's AMAs were a big night for Selena, who opened the award show with her new hit songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," marking the first time she has performed them live.
Throughout the performance, Selena appeared to be overcome with emotion while singing the songs' raw and personal lyrics. Later, it was revealed that she suffered a panic attack before taking the stage. We're sure the support from Hailey and her BFFs in the audience helped the singer.
So, what does Hailey think of Selena's new music? A source close to the Drop the Mic host said that she's not necessarily the biggest fan of their lyrics, which are allegedly about Justin, but respects Selena as a musician.
"Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena's new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin," the insider shared with E! News. "It isn't ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past."
"Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way," the insider continued. "Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren't phased by it."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?