Kane Brown's Daughter Has Taught Him An Important Lesson In Patience

The new dad life is treating Kane Brown well!

Kane's baby girl Kingsley Rose Brown may only be weeks old, but the country singer revealed that she's already taught him some valuable lessons—starting with patience. While on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet, the new dad couldn't help but gush over his little bundle of joy, who he shares with wife Katelyn Jae.

"She's teaching me that I can be patient," he told E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively. "Before, I was never really patient. With her, I have to be patient. So, I'm getting way better at that."

Despite not getting much sleep these days, "Good As You" crooner had no complaints about fatherhood. "It's been amazing, man," he explained. "I got two girls at home now…You know, it's just—I can't wait for her to walk. I don't want to push it too fast, but I can't wait to be that dad that can lead her and help her in the future."