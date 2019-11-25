Lily Allen Sparks Engagement Speculation With David Harbour

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 25 Nov. 2019 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lily Allen, Engagement Ring Speculation

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

If this ring is what it looks like, we have a reason to smile for Lily Allen and David Harbour

It's been just a few months since the Grammy-nominated songstress and Stranger Things star started stepping out together, fueling romance rumors between them. After being spotted seeing a show and having dinner together in London in August, they were dressed up on the tube together in September. Then, in October, Allen went to an SNL after-party with the actor and his dad after he hosted. Toward the end of the month, they ventured to Florida for a visit to Disney World. 

While they haven't exactly defined their relationship, Allen did declare Harbour's bicep as "mine" over on Instagram. 

Now, engagement rumors have been sparked as Allen has been sporting jewelry on that finger. 

Photos

Lily Allen's Famous Friends

Earlier this month, she stepped out at the European premiere of Frozen 2 with her two daughters and a ring on her left hand ring finger. 

Lily Allen, David Harbour

James Devaney/Getty Images)

Then, in snaps published by the Daily Mail, Allen was spotted out again with a ring on, though it was unclear if it was the same one or a different bauble on her left hand. 

E! News has reached out to both stars' reps for comment. Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she welcomed 8-year-old daughter Ethel Cooper and 6-year-old daughter Marnie Rose Cooper

In January, she confirmed her split from ex-boyfriend Meridian Dan. Meanwhile, Harbour was previously linked to actress and singer Alison Sudol, with whom he attended award shows and red carpet events in 2018 and early 2019. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lily Allen , Couples , Engagements , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.