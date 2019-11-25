Lizzo's 2019 American Music Awards After-Party Is Hot As Hell

Lizzo stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards with her tiny purse and she kept on slaying with a spicy treat at the after-party.

The star was up for three awards during last night's ceremony and while she didn't end up winning the categories, she still won the night with her after-party selfie. Following Sunday's award ceremony, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared a photo on Instagram that starred her and what we can only assume was the contents of her tiny purse: a bag of Flamin' Hot Limón Cheetos. The star—ever the queen of Instagram captions—wrote for the post, "Official @amas after party."

It's only right that she treat herself after such an epic night! After going viral thanks to the world's smallest Valentino purse, the singer gave a gorgeous performance of her song "Jerome," marking her first ever performance at the AMAs. The star donned a stunning raspberry-colored gown as she sang her heart out for the crowd, no doubt emotional thanks to the wildly successful week she's had.