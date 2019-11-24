Another Sunday, another history-making moment for Taylor Swift.

Swifties knew the 2019 American Music Awards was going to be a special night for the "ME!" singer. After all, she was receiving the Artist of the Decade award in front of her music peers.

But during the live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Taylor made history by winning more American Music Awards than any other artist.

While Michael Jackson has held the record with 24, Taylor surpassed it after winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock album thanks to Lover.

The accomplishment came just one year after Taylor made history for having the most AMA wins of a female artist. And yes, she surpassed the one and only Whitney Houston for that honor.