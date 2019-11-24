Carrie Underwood Is Red Carpet Royalty in Sizzling 2019 American Music Awards Dress

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 24 Nov. 2019 4:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Country music royalty has officially arrived!

The 2019 American Music Awards red carpet got a whole lot hotter Sunday night when Carrie Underwood arrived in a fabulous ensemble.

Before the show began, the American Idol winner turned heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling purple gown that revealed plenty of leg.

She completed her look with gold heels and a matching necklace as she let her hair down for the evening.

It's about to be a special night for the singer who recently hosted the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville. Not only is Carrie presenting one of the biggest awards of the night, she is also nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album thanks to Cry Pretty.

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

She's also celebrating the release of her latest music video for her hit song "Drinking Alone."

Tonight's sizzling red carpet look shouldn't come as a big surprise to pop culture fans. After all, this is the women who went through countless wardrobe changes during the 2019 CMA Awards earlier this month.

But win or lose tonight, Carrie definitely got our approval with her latest look.  

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , 2019 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Red Carpet , Music , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.