When it comes to the American Music Awards, celebs always bring their A game—and this year is no exception! 

The annual award show has always been the perfect time to make a fashion statement. And at tonight's 47th annual ceremony hosted by Ciara, we can expect nothing less than show-stopping looks, performances and moments. 

This year's ceremony is bringing music's biggest names together for an unforgettable night. Selena Gomez will be returning to the AMAs stage for her first televised performance in two years. Also taking the stage will be AMAs' Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

This year is sure to be heavy on the girl power with the remaining star-studded artist line-up including Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

But before these highly-anticipated performances get us up and dancing the night away, we have to talk about all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet.

Check out the 2019 American Music Awards' red carpet fashion in our massive gallery below and get ready for a night to remember!

Dua Lipa, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

    

Shania Twain, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Shania Twain

    

Maddie Hasson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Maddie Hasson

    

WATT, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

WATT

   

Halsey, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey

    

Thomas Rhett, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thomas Rhett

   

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Jamie Lee Curtis

   

Carole King, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Carole King

   

Symon, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Symon

   

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo

In Valentino

Ciara, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Ciara

In Balmain

Diplo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

DIplo

    

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

In Versace

Big Freedia, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Big Freedia

  

Kesha, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kesha

In Versace

Shawn Mendes, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shawn Mendes

    

Lauren Jauregui, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lauren Jauregui

    

Sofia Carson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Carson

In Francesco Scognamiglio

Alyson Stoner, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alyson Stoner

      

Hilary Roberts, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Hilary Roberts

     

Nick Viall, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Viall

     

Patrick Starrr, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Patrick Starrr

    

Meg Donnelly, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meg Donnelly

    

Lizzy Capri, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Lizzy Capri

   

Keltie Knight, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Keltie Knight

      

Carter Sharer, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carter Sharer

    

Erin Murphy, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Erin Murphy

    

Raja Kumari, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Raja Kumari

    

AJ Gibson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

AJ Gibson

     

Renee Bargh, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Renee Bargh

     

The 2019 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

