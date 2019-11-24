Famed Hollywood restaurateur Harry Morton, who had in the past made headlines over reported romances with celebs such as Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore, was found dead on Saturday inside his Beverly Hills home. He was 38.

Harry, the founder and owner of the Pink Taco restaurants, was found unresponsive in the house by his younger brother Matthew Morton, People magazine reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News Harry's death, whose cause has not been determined. There is no evidence of foul play and an autopsy is pending.

Harry dated Lohan in the summer of 2006. In 2010, he and Jennifer Aniston went on a few dates. Harry and Demi dated for about six months in 2013. Two years later, Harry and Britney Spears went on at least one date in 2015.

He has also been linked romantically to Paris Hilton, who he had known for years.