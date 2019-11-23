These two lovebirds aren't shying away from showing some PDA.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerberwere spotted together enjoying a relaxing trip in Miami, Florida and showing off major PDA poolside and beachside. The 18-year-old model and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted at the beach on Friday laying by the beach and the couple was also pictured sharing a couple of kisses.

During their beach day on Friday, the 26-year-old could be seen wearing green swimming trunks while his girlfriend wore a snake print two-piece bathing suit.

Their vacation getaway comes days after the two attended a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall, where the couple was spotted kissing during the show.

According to an E! News source, during the concert, "Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight. The two shared a long kiss but appeared embarrassed when the crowd began to take notice of them."

However, from the looks of their Miami vacay, these two are ready to put their romance on display for the world to see.