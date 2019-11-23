Deena Cortese wants to clear the air about that alleged "mean" speech at her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

She had tied the knot with Chris Larangeira earlier this week and Deena, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi served as bridesmaids. They allegedly gave a speech that was "meant to be funny but came across as pretty mean-spirited," a source told E! News, adding that the three made "several" jokes referring to the bride as "trash." Many people booed them.

"Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well," Deena wrote in a now-deleted private Instagram post published on Friday. "We thought since Angelina always says 'I never take myself seriously' she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we're friggen human .. people make mistakes. [sic]"

Deena said people have recently made disparaging remarks directed at her baby boy, Christopher John "CJ" Buckner in response to reports about the speech.