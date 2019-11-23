by Corinne Heller | Sat., 23 Nov. 2019 7:39 AM
John Legend has an even better title than "Sexiest Man Alive!"
On a Christmas music ad parody on NBC's Tonight Show on Friday, a week after he was given the annual title and honor by People magazine, the singer debuted a new character, Sexiest Elf Alive, with a sexy costume to boot.
Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teased a fictional new album of the same name, which he said contains "the sexiest, sultriest, nastiest Christmas songs out there."
"Do you love Christmas music but wish it was less cheerful and more sexy?" Fallon asked. "When then, you naughty minx. Your dirty Christmas wish just came true."
Legend performed naughty renditions of "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"—who, by the way, was envied by the other reindeer for a very X-rated reason, and also teased a few seconds of the revised track "All I Want for Christmas Is My First Three-Way."
Fallon also teased songs such as "Oh Ho-ly Night," "Silver Balls" and "Frosty the Blowman."
Watch John Legend perform as the "Sexiest Elf Alive":
Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen had teased his appearance as the "Sexiest Elf Alive" on Instagram earlier on Friday.
NBC
