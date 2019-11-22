The Bachelor Contestant Victoria Fuller Slams ''Rumors'' About Her Past

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 22 Nov. 2019 4:33 PM

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

ABC

After competing on Peter Weber's upcoming season of The Bachelor, contestant Victoria Fuller wants to set the record straight on several allegations made about her past. 

Fuller shared a lengthy message to her Instagram on Friday, her first post since production on the ABC reality TV series is thought to have officially wrapped. Without explicitly referencing her time on The Bachelor, Victoria denied the self-described rumors floating around online and perpetuated by popular blogger "Reality Steve."

The 25-year-old wrote, "I'd like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU."

"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she continued. "There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."

Known for publishing Bachelor-related spoilers, Reality Steve has made several allegations about Victoria's reputation back at home in Virginia Beach. 

Photos

The Bachelor Season 24: Meet the Contestants

But according to Victoria, she's not willing to stand by idly as her name gets dragged through the mud. Her post continued, "HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES."

"Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you," she concluded, referencing her therapy dog. "We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way... & just remember... we all have a story."

Bachelor Nation will have to wait for Victoria's story to unfold when Peter's season premieres Monday, Jan. 6 on ABC. 

