Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals 2019

by Katherine Riley | Sat., 23 Nov. 2019 3:30 AM

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, shoppers. And while many will be scoping out doorbuster deals on TVstech and toys , amazing furniture sales are a big part of Black Friday too. This is where Wayfair wins, friends. Wayfair is offering Black Friday Blowouts up to 80% off + FREE SHIPPING from NOW through Dec. 6.

We're talking up to 70% off small electrics; up to 75% on kitchen essentials, up to 75% off mattresses and up to 40% off Sealy mattresses; up to 80% off on area rugs; entertainment furniture from $59.99; bedroom furniture from $79; dining room furniture from $75; major appliances from $199; and much, much more. And they're offering doorbuster flash deals every day.

Below is just a smidge of the amazing sale items available. Have fun shopping!

GoWise USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer

This top-reviewed XL air fryer has 8 built-in smart programs including fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish, and pizza. It offers a wide temperature range of 180◦F-400◦F and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes. Featuring a new built-in alarm function that reminds the user to shake or check the food in 5, 10, and 15-minute increments.

$198
$70 Wayfair
Cuisinart Professional 13 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This set includes a saucepan with lid, pour saucepan with straining lid, saute pan with helper handle and lid, Dutch oven with straining lid, stockpot with lid, small skillet, large skillet and steamer insert. It's oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and fridge/freezer-safe; is compatibale with gas, electric smooth top and induction stoves; and the cast stainless steel cool grip stick handles are contoured for a secure grip and designed to stay cool.

$690
$178 Wayfair
Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy's expertly engineered Hybrid bed in a box collection provides the support that "hugs" and "holds" you, for all night support.

$799
$458 Wayfair
Union Rustic Kreutzer Geometric Gray/White Area Rug

Made in Turkey, this rug is constructed from polypropylene, a colorfast and stain-resistant material that naturally repels moisture —making cleanup a cinch! It features a 0.37" pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean.

$219
$68 Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Kinsella Coffee Table

This inviting coffee table pairs rustic pine wood with gray-finished metal elements for industrial-chic contrast that works well in converted lofts and modern farmhouses alike. Measuring 18'' H x 48'' L x 24'' W, it also includes an open shelf for extra storage.

$434
$133 Wayfair
Tappahannock Upholstered Bed

The tufted headboard is adjustable to five varying heights to suit your desired look and comfort. Move the headboard up to increase the drama or lower to create a cozy feel. Available in gray, charcoal and beige.

$264
$185 Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Leming Trestle Dining Table

Offer the charm of modern farmhouse-inspired style to your dining room with this attention-grabbing table. The rectangular tabletop features two square accents etched into the wood, and accommodates up to six people comfortably.

$450
$263 Wayfair

