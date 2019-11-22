Still going strong!

In case anyone was wondering how Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are doing, they're still madly in love! Nov. 22 marks the 23rd birthday of Hailey Bieber, and of course, her doting new husband Justin Bieber extended his well-wishes publicly to his wife via Instagram. He also praised her attractiveness and gave a little insight into their love life.

"Happy birthday babes!" he posted alongside pictures of the couple at their wedding. "You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive..ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES." Sounds like we can expect a few little baby Biebers running around in the next few years.

Since getting married in late September, the pair has not shied away from the topic of having kids. Justin has been very vocal about his desire to start a family with his wife sooner than later. The singer clearly has baby fever!