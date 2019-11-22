Kim Kardashian and More Stars Can't Get Enough of Madonna's Madame X Tour

  By
    &

Corinne Heller | Fri., 22 Nov. 2019 1:38 PM

It's official: Kim KardashianTaylor Swift and more tops are crazy for Madonna.

The OG Queen of Pop began her Madame X tour in September and since then, many stars have attended her shows. She recently began two-week a concert residency at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre. Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian attended a show there on Wednesday. At one point, Madonna stepped offstage and sat next to Kim. She posted on her Instagram Story a video of their mid-show interaction.

"Do you mind if I sit down?" Madonna asked. "Thank you so much. Just for a moment."

She then asked for a sip of Kim's beer bottle.

"I'm dying of thirst. Do you mind? Have you had anything out of this bottle? No backwash?" Madonna said, before taking a sip.

"You know, you look very familiar," she joked. "What is your name?

"Kim," the reality star replied.

"Kim. Kim, my God, it's so nice to see you," Madonna said.

The two then hugged.

Kim and Kourtney also got to spend time with the singer backstage. Madonna posted on her Instagram page a video of their hangout. Kim and Kourtney complimented Madonna on her outfits and hairstyles. 'You looked so good," Kim told Madonna.

"Madame X loves when her friends come to visit!!#madamextheatre #thewiltern @kimkardashian @kourtneykardash," Madonna wrote.

Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Instagram

Instagram / Madonna

Other celebs who have attended Madonna's shows recently include SwiftBonoDave ChappelleBilly EichnerKaty PerryChris RockTroye SivanJimmy KimmelSpike LeeJohn LeguizamoDua Lipa, and Megan Mullally.

After completing her last show at the Wiltern on November 25, Madonna will perform several concerts in Boston, Philadelphia and Miami throughout December before heading to Europe for more shows in January.

The European leg of her Madame X tour is set to wrap up in Paris in March.

