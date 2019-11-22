If you were looking to end the week on a high note, we have just the video for you.

A video tweeted on Thursday has been picking up steam on social media and, once you watch, you'll understand why. Minnesota college student Ben Jones shared a clip of his younger brother, Jonathan, who is color blind, seeing color for the first time thanks to a pair of glasses his principal brought into class.

"My little brother is severely colorblind and so is his principle [sic] at school. While they were learning about colorblindness in class, his principle [sic] brought in some glasses that let him see color for the first time, and he was very emotional," Jones explained on Twitter.

In the footage, Jonathan put the glasses on and looked around, spurring a heartwarming emotional reaction. His principal, Scott Hanson, comforted him as he cried at the new sights and encouraged him to take a new look around the classroom, including at a nearby colorful painting and poster of the periodic table of elements, which is also color coded.

"What a great day," Hanson, who allowed Jonathan to borrow the glasses, said.