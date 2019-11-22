We Can't Let Go of These 15 Secrets About Frozen

A cold front is about to hit this weekend and we couldn't be more excited.

Over five years after the smash and record-shattering success of the original, Frozen 2 is finally here, reuniting fans with Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad). And it's clear audiences weren't able to let go of the Disney hit, with Frozen 2 already making $8.5 million on Thursday night.

But that number isn't too surprising when you look at just how impressive Frozen's 2013 release was, with the story of sisterly love going on to gross over $1.2 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossest animated and musical film at the time. Even beyond that, Frozen and its lovable characters became pop culture sensations, with Elsa and Anna helping to usher in a new era of Disney princesses and Olaf becoming one of Disney's most beloved figures.

However, Olaf was almost a completely different character...as was Elsa, who was initially set to be the villain of the story. Plus, one major character wasn't even in the original script, later becoming an essential part of the film. Wait, what?!