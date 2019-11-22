John Legend Gives the Final Say On Whether Cargo Shorts Are Sexy

by emily belfiore | Fri., 22 Nov. 2019 7:48 AM
Are cargo shorts the sexiest shorts alive? Just ask John Legend!
On Friday, the EGOT winner sat down with TODAY and played a round of "Sexy or Not," where he revealed his stance on several not-so sexy items. First up, the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive set the record straight on whether or not cargo shorts could be considered sexy.
"Not sexy," he confidently declared. Next, he weighed in on karaoke. "Karaoke?" he pondered. "Nah, I'm not a huge fan. Though the "All of Me" singer deemed yawning not sexy, his opinion differed towards taking naps. "You know I love a nap," he said. When it came to applying lipstick at the dinner table, John said, "Um, I don't mind it, but I don't think it's particularly sexy, though." Then, without any hesitation, he declared minivans not sexy.
So, where does the A Legendary Christmas singer stand on holiday music. We'll give you a guess… "Very sexy!" he exclaimed.
Since being dubbed People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive in earlier this month, John hasn't been holding back his sexiness. In fact, he recently donned a sexy Christmas elf costume during his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—a steamy moment that was thankfully captured on camera.
In the hilarious video, The Voice judge can be seen rocking a festive vest with no shirt underneath and leather pants. Watching him seductively take off his vest and smolder was his wife Chrissy Teigen, who was not having any of it. The camera zoomed in on Chrissy's face as she jokingly glared at John before turning away in disappointment.
While she might not have been excited in the video, Chrissy has definitely been showing her hubby a lot of love since he earned the sexy title. Once the news broke, she took to Twitter almost immediately and wrote, "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"
Then, in true Chrissy fashion, the Lip Sync Battle host trolled him, tweeting, "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."
