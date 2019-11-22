It was a glamorous date night for Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin.

On Thursday night, the famous parents of four got dolled up and stepped out into the Big Apple for the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala. The married pair of seven years were dressed to impress, Baldwin donning a classic tuxedo while his beloved wife opted for a blush Badgley Mischka gown with an embellished bodice covered in floral appliqués.

While they were at their fancy outing, the pair's youngsters were at home and less than thrilled their parents had gone out without them. "I really don't do a lot of this anymore. I really like to put them to bed," Hilaria shared with E! News. "And tonight, they told me I was a mean mommy, and I told them I loved them and I...left," she added with a laugh. "And it was really one of those things like, 'Other people do this, Hilaria. You can do this too! One foot in front of the other.' And it was really liberating to put one foot in front of the other and say, 'Ok, I'm doing this.'"