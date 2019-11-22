by emily belfiore | Fri., 22 Nov. 2019 6:45 AM
Talk about a Pearson-level proposal!
During her visit on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Susan Kelechi Watson spilled the tea on her recent engagement to longtime beau Jaime Lincoln Smith. Speaking with host Lilly Singh and fellow guest Tig Notaro, the This Is Us star explained that her now-fiancé set up an elaborate ruse involving a cannabis festival to surprise her.
"Tea being spilt, I knew it was, like, gonna happen at some point, I didn't know exactly when," she told the late night host. "And he surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival—he wanted to throw me completely off. He was like, ‘Yeah, it's where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we'll make brownies.' And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.' And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.'"
But alas, there was no cannabis festival or weed brownies.
"So then, we drive, we turn into, like, a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don't look like no cannabis festival. There's a woman praying. I just don't feel like this is it,'" she continued. "And then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something's happening.' And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he's down on one knee. And I'm engaged, so."
Back in September, Susan revealed that Jaime had popped the question via Instagram with a sweet post. "Forever Ever...," she wrote, showing off her stunning ring. "'Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation'" ~me."
After gushing about her proposal, Susan dished about her upcoming film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and what it was like to work with Tom Hanks.
"He's amazing," she said of her co-star, who plays Fred Rogers in the biopic. "I mean, he really is…he's Sir Tom Hanks. He's everything that everybody says that he is. And he's an amazing, like, actor. And people are like, ‘Well, he's just like Mister Rogers anyway.' And it's like, no he's not. He actually was doing amazing work and that's why you feel like it's so seamless because he's just brilliant."
Watch Susan spill the tea on getting engaged and working with Tom Hanks in the video above!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?