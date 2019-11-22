Billie Eilish is the tired guy.

The singer made history by becoming the youngest artist to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy Awards categories on Wednesday, but she was asleep during the announcements. During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star confirmed that even the nominations for music's highest honor weren't motivation enough to wake her from her slumber.

As the 17-year-old joked to host Jimmy Kimmel, "That went up at, like, 5 a.m. I'm not gonna wake up for that!" The "Bad Guy" singer continued, "I was knocked out. My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, 'Cool.'"

Yeah, it's definitely cool to be nominated for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and more! Putting all jokes aside, the "Ocean Eyes" crooner admitted how big of a deal the Grammy nominations are for her.