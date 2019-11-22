by Lauren Piester | Fri., 22 Nov. 2019 9:00 AM
Is there anything Raven-Symoné can't do?
Just a couple of weeks ago she was revealed to be the Black Widow on The Masked Singer, and this week, we're getting an exclusive look at what it was like for her to make her directing debut on her own show, Raven's Home.
In the above featurette, you can get a glimpse of what it's like for the director to also be the star and executive producer, and having to call action on herself.
"The experience of directing my first sitcom episode was scary, fun, exciting, exhilarating," she says, and her TV son says it was pretty cool too.
"My experience with Raven directing was incredible," says Isaac Ryan Brown, who plays her son Booker. "She had this vision of how she wanted the show to come out. She was just fantastic."
"She also did a wonderful job at sitting back and letting us do our own thing, trusting us as actors," Annaliese van der Pol says. "Seeing Raven direct is inspiring. It was really kind of interesting watching her having to yell 'action!' and then immediately go into the scene and act herself."
The episode that Raven directed also happens to feature the return of Jonathan McDaniel, who plays Raven's ex (and the father of her twins) Devon Carter. "Sorry to Father You" finds the kids staying at home with Devon and Garrett while Raven and Chelsea head off on a spa weekend to celebrate their friend-iversary, which goes awry.
Raven's Home airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.
