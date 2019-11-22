Scooter Braun doesn't want any more bad blood with Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old manager expressed his desire to find resolution in an open letter to the artist posted via Instagram on Friday.

"@taylorswift," he began. "Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family."

Referencing his first public comments since their drama began, Braun then recalled how he said he "wouldn't participate in a social media war."

"However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above," he continued, sharing a photo of a threat they received. "I won't go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety."