Whoever said first impressions are everything was forking wrong. After all, Kristen Bell was so indifferent about Dax Shepard and now look at them.
Back in 2007, the duo—currently the epitome of relationship goals—met at a birthday party for Forgetting Sarah Marshall producer Shauna Robertson and...nothing happened. "I had just gotten out of a long term relationship," Bell says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of her Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview. "The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'"
"I didn't know who he was," the Frozen 2 star continued. "I was like, ‘Maybe that's one of the guys from Jackass or something?'"
On the other hand, Dax's recollection of the evening is just a tad different. "He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,'" she jokes. "And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.' And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever."
But, fear not, this is just the beginning of an epic love story. As fate would have it, two weeks later, the Detroit natives bumped into each other at a Red Wings hockey game. The following day, unable to let go of this wonderful human, he made the first move.
"I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How does you feel about that?'" Bell tells host Willie Geist. "And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating."
Fourteen years, two daughters and a lifetime to go, they've cemented themselves as one of Hollywood's most beloved power couples.
"He's so bold and that was my kind of person," the Good Place actress raved. "I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies."
And, as she teased, "I feel in love with him way before he fell in love with me."
But for that story, you'll have to stay tuned. The interview airs November 24 on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. And for more from Bell and Geist, catch the full interview on his Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast.