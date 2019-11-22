The Hottest DJs Are Coming Together For One Of Asia's Biggest Parties!

If you're planning to end 2019 with a bang, there is no better place than one of the biggest parties of the year, Djakarta Warehouse Project 2019.

This three day party-extravaganza is the largest gathering of artists in the Electronic Dance Music category, from household names like Calvin Harris to multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist Zedd. The music festival was successfully held in Bali last year. This year, the party has returned to its roots, which is Jakarta, and it's returning bigger and better than ever.

Though previous Djakarta Warehouse Project editions were two-day events, in celebration of the festival's 10th anniversary last year, they held its first ever 3-day edition. This year, they are keeping the same energy with three days packed to the brim with stellar headliners.

Most notably, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and ZEDD will be headlining the festival, along with English electronic music duo, Disclosure for smooth vibes and Skrillex for some heart-thumping dub-step. Sprinkled around these headliners are other popular and well-known DJs such as Yellow Claw, R3HAB and so much more.

Check out the full list of artists you'd expect to see below: