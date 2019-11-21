Harrison Ford Will Star in Scripted Version of True Crime Hit The Staircase

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 3:43 PM

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford, TV star? For the first time ever, it's reportedly close to happening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor is attached to star in a scripted take on the hit true crime documentary series The Staircase. Annapurna TV is behind the retelling of the hit 2004 series about the murder of Kathleen Peterson. The prime suspect in the murder? Her husband, the novelist Michael Peterson.

The show, which doesn't have a network or streaming home yet, would have Ford on board as an executive producer as well.

The Staircase premiered in 2004 and was written and directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. He started filming soon after Michael Peterson was indicted in Kathleen Peterson's death in 2001. Cameras followed Michael Peterson and his family once again from 2012-2013, resulting in a two-part special.

In 2018, Netflix revived the series and released three new episodes and added the original docuseries to its platform.

Ford's TV series work is few and far between. He narrated a 1997 episode of Frontline and provided a voice in 2014's Nature Is Speaking. He appeared in the infamous 1978 The Star Wars Holiday Special as Han Solo, and did a number of TV movies in the 1970s included The Possessed, Judgment: The Court Martial of Lieutenant William Calley. His TV guest star work early in his career includes Gunsmoke, Love, American Style, The F.B.I. and the original Ironside. The Staircase would be ford's first series regular role.

Request for comment from Ford's representatives was not immediately returned.

