Ciara's Best American Music Awards Looks of All Time

Ciara has been serving up looks at the American Music Awards for years.

The 34-year-old singer, who is set to host the upcoming 2019 ceremony, was three weeks shy of 19 when she made her first appearance at the AMAs in 2004. She looked adorable with honey blonde hair, and a very '00s style lace top over stylish blue jeans. The following year, Ciara sported a romantic white lace dress and boots at the 2005 AMAs, which she attended with her then-boyfriend Bow Wow. The two also performed onstage together.

Ciara was absent from the AMAs for several years before she made her big return in 2013, sporting a chic short hairstyle and a flattering and daring semi-sheer gown. She skipped out the following year as well but was back in 2015, also turning heads with an equally avant-garde style. The following year, she returned while pregnant with her and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, their first child together and her second, and showcased her baby bump in a black and white asymmetrical dress. And in 2017, it was her son Future Zahir Wilson's turn to steal the show on the red carpet!

Ciara's last appearance at the AMAs was last year, and she also got to perform.