Kendall Jenner One Ups Sophie Turner With an Epic Beer Chug

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We've got a new queen! 

On Tuesday evening, Kendall Jenner treated herself to a night on the town and attended Madison Square Garden in New York City for a hockey game. The model and reality TV star watched the New York Ranger beat the Washington Capital, and enjoyed an ice cold beer while sitting on the sidelines. 

A fan captured footage of Kendall on the jumbotron chugging a beer while cheering on the teams. Back in March of this year, Sophie Turner was caught on the jumbotron epically chugging her wine alongside her hubby Joe Jonas, and it looks like Kendall is providing a little friendly competition to rival the Game of Thrones star. 

Sophie's viral moment took place in Madison Square Garden as well, but the game was a New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings match-up instead. Sophie also reacted to the moment online. "Send it for the starks," the actress captioned a clip of the now-viral moment on Instagram.

Watch

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Sister's NYFW Style Is Best

Kendall has yet to react to her own viral moment, but she did post video of the game on her Instagram story, and from the looks of it she was rooting for the Ranger's. Lucky for her, she got to witness a win, as the end score was 4-1. Hopefully, her epic beer chug was their good luck charm. 

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been having an epic year. The star just turned 24 earlier this month and enjoyed a day out on the racetrack with friends and family. "yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)," Kendall wrote to her fans on Instagram.

She's not slowing down anytime soon! All hail the true beer chug queen! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Sophie Turner , Kardashian News , Sports , Alcohol , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.