It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards!
Ciara is hosting the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The big night is already set to be a star-studded event. Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Travis Scott are just a few of the artists expected perform. In addition, Chadwick Boseman, Kelsea Ballerini, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum, Constance Wu and many more celebs are set to take the stage to hand out the trophies.
Speaking of trophies, Post Malone heads into the night with the most nominations (earning a total of seven nods). Ariana Grande and Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations each. Taylor Swift is also being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award and is set to perform a medley of her hits.
Want to know where your favorite stars are sitting so you can keep an eye out for them?
Check out the gallery below for a sneak peek at the chart.
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift
Of course, the BFFs will be sitting side by side at the award show.
Dua Lipa & Tyra Banks
There are some "new rules" for this seating chart—and they involve sitting near Gomez and Banks.
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
Date night! The "Señorita" stars will be sitting side by side and right in front of Klum.
Billie Eilish
No "bad guy" here. The 17-year-old artist is heading to the award show with her brother Finneas O'Connell.
Shania Twain & Lil Nas X
The "Old Town Road" artist and the "You're Still the One" star are in for a fun-filled evening.
Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay & Jenna Dewan
Talk about a star-studded section. These celebrities will be sitting near A Great Big World and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Billy Porter & Dan Levy
The Pose celeb is sitting next to the Schitt's Creek actor.
Good luck to all of the nominees!