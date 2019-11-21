Turns out Quibi will be a family affair for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. E! News has learned the Jonas Brothers member will star in , an eight-part travel series inspired by his Instagram account.

According to Quibi, the new series will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure while following him experiencing cities on the Happiness Begins tour. Look for local guides to show him around the cities like a true native.

"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," Jonas said in a statement.