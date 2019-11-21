Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter and More to Present at the 2019 American Music Awards

by kelli boyle | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 8:13 AM

The 2019 American Music Awards are coming up this Sunday, and a group of exciting presenters have just been announced!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions revealed on Thursday the award ceremony's star-studded list of presenters. Viewers can expect to see Jenna DewanBilly Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt, Katherine Langford, Constance Wu and music duo Dan + Shay on stage at this weekend's event, with iconic singer-songwriter Carole King tapped to present the Artist of the Decade Award to Taylor Swift.

More of your favorite stars stepping up to the presenting plate will be YouTube star David DobrikSchitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Kelsea BalleriniHeidi KlumRegina King, singer Kane Brown, ballerina Misty Copeland, 2 Fast 2 Furious actor Michael EalyImpulse star Maddie HassonStranger Things newcomer Maya HawkeThe Good Place's Jameela JamilWhen They See Us star Jharrel JeromeTaran KillamCobie SmuldersMegan Thee Stallion, Patrick SchwarzeneggerPete Wentz and Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo.

That is quite the list! And it's even more thrilling when you think about all of the stars slated to perform.

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers were added to the long list of performers that already included LizzoCamila CabelloKeshafeaturing Big FreediaDua LipaThomas Rhett and Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits. A delight, truly.

Selena Gomez will also be performing, as well as bestie Swift, of course. And Billie Eilish will give her first-ever award show performance at the special event. Other confirmed performers include Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni BraxtonGreen Day and a joint spectacle from Post MaloneTravis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.

We're dizzy just looking at these lists! The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

