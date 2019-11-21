Why Zendaya May Be the Next Star to Head to Law School

Miguel Reveriego for Allure
Zendaya may be adding Esq. to her name sometime soon.
At just 23, the former Disney star already has a ton on her resume, including lead of HBO's hit, Euphoria, and style savant with two Tommy x Zendaya capsule collections under her belt. As her filmography continues to grow, Zendaya is thinking about taking on the role of law student.
While on the topic of pay equity and Michelle Williams' 2019 Emmys speech in an interview with Allure, Zendaya revealed she wants more knowledge. "I don't have enough information," she said during the interview. "I just started reading my own d contracts not that long ago, so I don't know. I have to be more aware and know a little bit more to even figure out what [the root issue is] and how to fix it. I think it's about accountability for sure."
To help with that, the star shared she'd like to "[study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts."
Of course, she plans to stay in the film game, too, but is also interested in being behind the camera. "I've become obsessed with cinematography because of Euphoria. I definitely want to learn more about that," the star said.
While she and co-star Hunter Schafer are also thinking about getting matching tattoos—"rules" inked on their inner lip—Zendaya is certainly not about being limited.
"[The phrase 'You can't do it all'] makes me mad. I don't like the idea that you have to box yourself in or stay in one lane," she said. "Why wouldn't I want to try to make the most of my talents and my gifts while I can?"
And, as Zendaya continues her work, she's also contributing to her greater goal.
"I want to be a part of the change," the multi hyphenate told the magazine. "It's important that creatives of all races, if they have an opportunity or platform, use it to make room for other people."
The December/January issue of Allure hits newsstands on Dec. 3.
