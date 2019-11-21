by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 6:19 AM
It may be a while until Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice see each other again.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she may see her spouse this summer on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"The girls are going to go back," she said, referring to her daughters Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice. "They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving but Joe is just getting his passport so we don't know…They were getting to meet in the Bahamas….They're definitely going for Christmas. I have to work around that time. So, that's why I can't go. So, summer, that will be my next break. 'Cause, then, the girls have school."
The Giudices reunited in Italy earlier this month. Joe was transferred to Italy in October after being released from U.S. ICE custody. He is awaiting the final decision in his deportation appeal there.
Teresa opened up about their relationship during an interview with ABC News' Paula Faris earlier this month. While the Bravolebrity said she didn't have plans to file for a divorce, she also admitted she didn't know what the future holds for the couple.
"Imagine he lived in Italy and you lived here," she said. "I mean, I don't know. I mean, I don't know if that's, like, a feasible relationship."
She said the two are just "taking it day by day."
She also opened up about how Joe is "missing out on so much" during an interview for Bravo Insider.
"If Joe gets deported, he'll never be able to go to their graduation, celebrate their birthdays, anything," she said. "He's going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here."
Fans can watch the family's journey on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?