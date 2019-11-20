Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors

It's still "Hot Girl Summer" for Megan Thee Stallion because no, she's not dating anyone at the moment.

The 24-year-old rapper woke up on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to rumors circulating claiming she was dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. According to reports making rounds on social media, Tristan allegedly invited Megan to a New York Knicks and Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, Nov. 18.

Further, the report stated that Thompson had reportedly invited Megan via a direct message on social media and that the two stepped out to dinner after the game.

However, the "Realer" rapper quickly shot those rumors down. A fan tagged Megan in a tweet, showing her what was being said and reported on. The rapper then reposted the tweet and wrote, "Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friends Ej."