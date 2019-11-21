Look Back on These Unforgettable Former Couples at the American Music Awards

  • By
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 4:00 AM

There's always love at the American Music Awards—but it doesn't always last. 

With the 2019 show just days away, fans can expect some of Hollywood's most famous pairings to make their way to Los Angeles to step out on the red carpet on Sunday in honor of one of music's biggest nights.

Keep your eyes peeled for a joint appearance from "Señorita" duo and behind-the-scenes couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are up for an award together for Collaboration of the Year. Meanwhile, will Artist of the Year nominee Taylor Swift show up alongside British beau Joe Alwyn? And can we count on the J Sisters to accompany their famous husbands, Nick JonasJoe Jonasand Kevin Jonas, to the show this year?

While we just have to wait and see which couples turn the American Music Awards into a very glamorous date night, the annual ceremony has been known to attract Tinseltown's most famous twosomes over the years. 

And, while the romances don't always carry on long after, the photos last forever. 

So, without further ado, take a walk down AMA memory lane and revisit some of music's most recognized couples on the carpet...before their relationships went kaput. 

American Music Awards Couples - SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BEIBER 2011

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Back in 2011, Selena Gomez's heart wanted Justin Bieber

American Music Awards Couples - Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale 2006

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale

More than a decade ago in 2006, Gwen Stefani was every bit the style star she remains today alongside then-husband Gavin Rossdale

American Music Awards Couples - Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, John Stamos 2002

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Rebecca Romijn & John Stamos

Two years after this 2002 red carpet appearance, the model and Full House alum called it quits on their marriage. 

American Music Awards Couples - Joel Madden and Hilary Duff 2005

KMazur/WireImage

Joel Madden & Hilary Duff

Before he was married to Nicole RichieJoel Madden was hitting red carpets like this one in 2005 with Hilary Duff

American Music Awards Couples - Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow 2005

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lance Armstrong & Sheryl Crow

Less than a year after this duo stepped out on the 2005 American Music Awards red carpet together, they called off their engagement. 

American Music Awards Couples - Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey 2004

KMazur/WireImage

Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

This 2004 red carpet appearance from Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey was one of several for the former musical couple at the American Music Awards in the course of their relationship. 

American Music Awards Couples - J.C. Chasez and Eva Longoria 2004

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

JC Chasez & Eva Longoria

Long before she was married to José BastónEva Longoria was hitting the 2004 American Music Award red carpet with this NSYNC star. 

American Music Awards Couples - Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake 2001

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

You're looking at arguably the most iconic couple in equally iconic garb to grace the American Music Awards red carpet. 

American Music Awards Couples - Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock 2002

SGranitz/WireImage

Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock

Few American Music Award couple sightings are more unforgettable than this pair from 2002. 

