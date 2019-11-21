Kim Kardashian Teases the Future of a SKIMS Shapewear Line for Men

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 3:00 AM
Could Kim Kardashian launch a shapewear line for men?
In September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a SKIMS Solutionwear collection for women, which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.
"I have been asked a lot about the men's question and I would love to do that and I hope that we're working on that soon," Kim told E! News on Wednesday. "There's some fun stuff in the works."
Kim's current SKIMS line is all-inclusive for woman of all sizes and of different skin tones. Four new pieces, skips and skirts, were launched on Wednesday.
"It was really important for me because I'm not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade," she said about her line. "And so I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin. So I could only imagine what an issue other people would have not finding their colors if I couldn't find mine. So I really wanted to come up with a solution for that."
"And with the size range, I really wanted to make sure that we had stuff for really tiny girls up to bigger size girls," she said. "Everything was important to me of all shades and colors. I was honestly shocked that it didn't exist, really."
Kim's sister Kylie Jenner recently sold 51 percent of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, to global beauty firm Coty Inc. for $600 million. Their mother, Kris Jenner, recently floated the possibility of her other children following suit.
"I think there's always that possibility, you know, as the businesses grow," Kris said on CNBC on Tuesday.
"I think that the focus for the kids isn't always about growing it just to sell it," she said. "I think that they really are so passionate about what they're doing. I mean, I can't think of a better match than Kim [Kardashian] and her SKIMS [shapewear] business. Because she's just dreamed about this for a decade, thought about developing something like this, thought about creating a business like this, and she's done it and she lives it and breathes it and I watch her every single day try to create something even better, and it's really exciting."
