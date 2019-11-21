Revisiting Taylor Swift's Gorgeous American Music Awards Looks

Taylor Swift is set to be honored at the 2019 American Music Awards this weekend!
On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Lover" star will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, where she's also nominated for five more awards, including Artist of the Year. But before she steps inside to the ceremony, T.Swift is likely to hit the red carpet, where she'll show off her signature style.
Last year, the superstar singer turned heads in a silver Balmain dress, paired with matching boots. Along with the gorgeous ensemble, Swift donned Ofira Jewels earrings, as well as rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. After striking a pose on the red carpet, Swift did a wardrobe change into a fierce bodysuit for her performance of "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album.
Going into this weekend, Swift's fans can't wait to see what she'll wear on the red carpet and on the stage for her highly-anticipated performance.
Swift, who is in the middle of a battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta over the rights to her music, is said to be gearing up for an amazing performance that will be a celebration of her stellar career.
While we wait to see Swift on Sunday, let's take a look back at her AMAs style over the years!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2007
12 years ago, Swift hit the red carpet in cowboy boots at the 2007 AMAs.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
2008
The singer wore this sparkling number to the 2008 AMAs, where she won the award for Country Female Artist.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC
2010
Swift once again won for Country Female Artist at the 2010 AMAs, where she wore a dress by Collette Dinnigan.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2011
Reem Acra was Swift's designer of choice for the 2011 AMAs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012
T.Swift stunned in this Zuhair Murad dress at the 2012 ceremony.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Swift struck a pose in this gold Julien Macdonald dress at the 2013 award show.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
The superstar donned a green Michael Kors cut-out dress at the 2014 AMAs.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
2018
Swift rocked a silver Balmain design on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.
The 2019 American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC.