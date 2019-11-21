Revisiting Taylor Swift's Gorgeous American Music Awards Looks

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Taylor Swift is set to be honored at the 2019 American Music Awards this weekend!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old "Lover" star will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, where she's also nominated for five more awards, including Artist of the Year. But before she steps inside to the ceremony, T.Swift is likely to hit the red carpet, where she'll show off her signature style.

Last year, the superstar singer turned heads in a silver Balmain dress, paired with matching boots. Along with the gorgeous ensemble, Swift donned Ofira Jewels earrings, as well as rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. After striking a pose on the red carpet, Swift did a wardrobe change into a fierce bodysuit for her performance of "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album.

Going into this weekend, Swift's fans can't wait to see what she'll wear on the red carpet and on the stage for her highly-anticipated performance.

Read

Taylor Swift's 2019 AMAs Performance: Everything We Know So Far

Swift, who is in the middle of a battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta over the rights to her music, is said to be gearing up for an amazing performance that will be a celebration of her stellar career.

While we wait to see Swift on Sunday, let's take a look back at her AMAs style over the years!

Taylor Swift, 2007 American Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007

12 years ago, Swift hit the red carpet in cowboy boots at the 2007 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2008 American Music Awards

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

2008

The singer wore this sparkling number to the 2008 AMAs, where she won the award for Country Female Artist.

Taylor Swift, 2010 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC

2010

Swift once again won for Country Female Artist at the 2010 AMAs, where she wore a dress by Collette Dinnigan.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 2011 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2011

Reem Acra was Swift's designer of choice for the 2011 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2012 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2012

T.Swift stunned in this Zuhair Murad dress at the 2012 ceremony.

Taylor Swift, 2013 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Swift struck a pose in this gold Julien Macdonald dress at the 2013 award show.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

The superstar donned a green Michael Kors cut-out dress at the 2014 AMAs.

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

2018

Swift rocked a silver Balmain design on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.

The 2019 American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, Nov. 24, on ABC.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Style , Style Collective
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.