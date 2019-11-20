Billie Eilish Makes History With Her 2020 Grammy Nominations

You go, girl!

Billie Eilish made Grammys history on Wednesday with her record-breaking six 2020 Grammy nominations. The 17-year-old singer is nominated for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, making her the youngest nominee ever to earn nominations in all of the award show's four major categories.

Her hit song "Bad Guy" is up for Best Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year while her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

It looks like the Grammys will be a family affair for Eilish. Her 22-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell, who helped the first-time nominee write "Bad Guy" is also nominated for his songwriting talents. Fun fact: the Grammy-nominated track was written, produced and recorded entirely by the sister-brother duo in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. Imagine how adorable they'll be taking the stage together to accept their awards!