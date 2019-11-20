Yup, you read that right.

On Tuesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Robert Pattinson revealed that he had to find interesting ways to pass the time while filming his latest movie The Lighthouse. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, the new Batman star said that the small fishing village in Nova Scotia that they shot in wasn't the most lively, but it did have two "highly-frequented" sex shops that each had riveting reviews on Yelp.

"There were two pretty highly-frequented sex shops," Pattinson recalled. "Which I was—someone was telling me about—I went before the show, I tried to kind of find—‘cause I'd sort of pass the time by looking at Yelp reviews and so many people used to write these Yelp reviews. And this is a town of maybe 400 people—well, maybe a little more than 400. But I could meet these people in the local shop if I wanted to."