The Duggar family is denying reports that their home was reportedly raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents as part of an "ongoing federal criminal investigation."

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for the Duggar family denies all reports that a raid was conducted at their Arkansas home last week. "We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it's also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind," the spokesperson insists. "Living a life in the public's eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of 'fake news' that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so."

The spokesperson adds, "However, because of tonight's media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends."